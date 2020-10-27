Ranchi, Oct 27 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 99,906 as 220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

Six more patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 872, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from East Singhbhum district and one each from Ranchi, Koderma and Saraikela, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 84, followed by East Singhbhum at 30 and Bokaro at 27.

Jharkhand now has 5,666 active coronavirus cases, while 93,368 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 12,037 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

