Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Ranchi Police on Friday imposed Section 144 as a precautionary measure in the Nagri area after a clash broke out between two groups during the procession of Goddess Saraswati idol statue immersion in Jharkhand's Ranchi, officials said.

"As of now, the situation is completely peaceful," Ranchi Police said.

Further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

In a similar incident in Bihar, a clash broke out between two communities after stones were pelted at a procession en route to immerse the Goddess Saraswati statue in the Bahera market in Darbhanga on Friday, officials said.

Darbhanga District Magistrate, SSP and senior officials reached the spot and took the situation under control.

"Under Bahera Police Station, during idol immersion, a clash broke out between two communities. The officials reached the stop and took the situation under control," Darbhanga DM Rajeev Raushan told reporters.

Darbhanga DM said that the people who are involved are being identified.

"There was stone pelting between two communities. There is no information on any injuries as of now. Some people have been detained," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, clashes broke out between two communities in Bihar's Darbhanga over the issue of idol immersion officials said.

The incident took place in Muria village of Darbhanga district. (ANI)

