Japan's space agency, JAXA, successfully launched its next-generation H3 rocket into orbit after facing some initial setbacks.Japan successfully launched its next-generation H3 rocket Saturday, almost one year after the first failed due to engine ignition trouble.

The country's space agency, JAXA, said the rocket's initial flight has been smooth as planned.

The announcement of rocket's making orbit was met with cheers across the space agency's control center.

The H3 rocket launched from Tanegashima Space Center's launch pad, two days later than planned due to weather-related delays.

An eye on North Korea

Jointly built by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), the rocket is designed to carry supplies to the International Space Station.

The H3 had failed its initial launch in March last year, and adjustments had to be made to ignition system.

It carries two small satellites, one of which is expected to aid disaster prevention. The infrared sensors of the other can detect operation conditions of factories on the ground, potentially keeping an eye on North Korean ballistic missile launches.

The latest success bolsters Japan's credentials as the global space race heats up.

The Asian country plans to deploy around 20 satellites via H3 by 2030, building on the historic "pinpoint" moon landing of Japan's SLIM spacecraft.

ss/xx (AP, AFP, Reuters)

