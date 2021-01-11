Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was burnt to death after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wires while taking selfies atop a goods train in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, an RPF officer said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mael railway station on Sunday.

The boy, hailing from Chitarpur in Rajrappa police station area, had visited the railway station with a friend to while away time when he saw a stationary goods train and climbed it to click selfies, RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, R K Tiwari, said.

While clicking selfies, he came in contact with overhead wires and was burnt to death, he said.

His body was handed over to his family after a post- mortem examination, the RPF officer said.

