Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 27 (ANI): Jharkhand State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari on Tuesday announced that municipal elections for 48 municipalities will be held on February 23, with voting counting on February 27.

Nominations will be accepted from January 29 to February 4. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 6. There is no provision for NOTA (None of the Above). The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect from today in all 48 municipal areas. The elections will be conducted using ballot papers and ballot boxes.

State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari announced this at a press conference on Tuesday.

Alka Tiwari said, "The election will be held in 48 municipalities, and general elections are going to be held. In the 48 municipalities, there are 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 city councils, and 19 city panchayats. In the 48 municipalities, in 1087 wards, the direct election of ward councillors and the mayors of all municipalities, and the chairman, will be conducted on a non-partisan basis. The post of vice mayor and the post of vice president are unreserved, and it will be done indirectly."

She said that, as far as the voting list was concerned, the Election Commission of India, holding October 1, 2024, as the eligibility date, the voter list for the Vidhan Sabha election had been disintegrated, and, according to that, the total number of voters is 43 lakhs 33 thousand 574.

"Male voters are 2207203, female voters are 21,26,227. Third genders are 144 in number. The identity are EPIC given by the Election Commission, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhar Card and job card having a photo, smart card will be considered valid. Total polling booths are 4304. For disabled people ramp will be provided," she added. (ANI)

