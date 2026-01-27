Pune, January 27: A 36-year-old woman in Pune’s Wagholi area allegedly killed her 11-year-old son and critically injured her 13-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning. Initial police investigations suggest the woman was driven to the extreme step by domestic frustration stemming from her husband’s chronic alcoholism and the resulting financial and mental strain on the family. The tragedy occurred at a residence on Baif Road in Wagholi. The accused, identified as Soni Santosh Jaybhay, allegedly slit the throat of her son, Sairaj Santosh Jaybhay, with a kitchen knife, killing him on the spot.

Immediately following the attack on her son, Soni turned the weapon on her 13-year-old daughter, Dhanashree. The girl sustained multiple stab wounds to her throat and body but managed to escape the immediate assault. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chilumula Rajnikanth, the daughter’s quick thinking saved her life. Despite her injuries, she managed to lock herself in the bathroom and scream for help. Pune Shocker: Nigerian National Beaten to Death Over Dispute Linked To Love Affair, 4 Arrested.

The cries alerted neighbors, who rushed to the flat and intervened. Upon entering the blood-soaked premises, they found Soni attempting to take her own life. The neighbors restrained the mother and immediately contacted the Lonikand Police. Preliminary questioning has pointed toward severe domestic discord. Soni, originally from Kandhar in Nanded, was reportedly the sole breadwinner for the family.

"As per the initial examination, it seems the accused mother was frustrated with the alcoholic nature of her husband, who was under the influence of alcohol most of the time," DCP Rajnikanth told reporters. The family had recently shifted to the flat in Wagholi where the incident occurred. Pune Shocker: MNS Workers Slap Marathi Employee at Maharashtra Bank for Intervening in Language Dispute With Branch Manager in Lonavala (Watch Video).

The 13-year-old daughter was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in stable but critical condition. Both the accused mother and her husband were taken into custody; however, police noted that neither was in a mental state to provide a formal statement immediately following the event. The Lonikand Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder against Soni Jaybhay. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and the long-term circumstances that led to the violent outburst.

