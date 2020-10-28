Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Wednesday as 318 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new cases have taken the state's caseload to 1,00,224, he said.

Four more people have succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 876, the official said.

Jharkhand now has 5,474 active cases, while 93,874 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 22,162 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

