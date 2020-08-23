Ranchi (Jharkhand), Aug 23 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,211 on Sunday as 980 more people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 311, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 9,518, while 19,382 people have been cured of the disease, it said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Requests Centre to Allow Re-Opening of Delhi Metro in a Phased Manner on Trial Basis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

A total of 13,214 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)