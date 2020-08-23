New Delhi, August 23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Sunday requested the Centre allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis. Kejriwal, while making the request, cited the improved condition of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital and hoped the Centre would take a decision soon.

Addressing the media via video conference, CM Kejriwal said, "We have requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis, as #COVID19 situation in Delhi is under control now. I hope the Centre will take a decision soon." India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Rises to Almost 75%, Fatality Rate Declines to 1.86%.

The Aam Aadmi Party convenor even expressed his happiness as COVID19 situation in Delhi is under control now. He said, "We imposed lockdown in Delhi only once, and then gradually resumed work across fields from June 1 onwards. Probably, Delhi is the only city where lockdown hasn't been imposed again, as we understand work & COVID management can go hand-in-hand."

Here's what CM Kejriwal said:

According to the Union Health Ministry website, Delhi reported 1,450 new COVID-19 cases, 1,250 discharges/recoveries/migrated and 16 deaths in past 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases now at 1,61,466 including 1,45,388 recovered cases, 11,778 active cases and 4,300 deaths. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to nearly 75 per cent, while the case fatality rate reduced to 1.86 per cent, informed Union Ministry.

