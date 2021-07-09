New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): While assuming charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting the responsibility of the department.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "I thank PM Modi for entrusting me with the responsibility of this important department. I was in this department 7 years ago briefly. Under the leadership of PM Modi and his great personal interest in scientific development, we have been able to accomplish a lot of world-class mechanisms."

Singh will also be taking over the portfolio of the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

While assuming charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Singh said, "We will try to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and bring ease to the lives of common people."

Earlier, Singh was the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

A doctor by profession, Dr Singh was re-elected to the 17th Lok Sabha in May 2019.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. (ANI)

