Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the massive cloudburst that took place on Thursday in Kishtwar, triggering a flash flood in the area and leading to the loss of over 45 lives.

PM Modi tweeted on X about the call and wrote, "Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected. @OfficeOfLGJandK @OmarAbdullaH"

J&K CM Omar Abdullah also wrote on his X account about the call he had with PM saying, "I just received a call from Hon PM Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to J&K CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha on the tragedy and took stock of the situation, and offered all possible assistance.

Today, during his speech on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters across the country.

"Nature is testing us...Over the past few days, we have been facing natural disasters, landslides, cloudbursts, and many other calamities. Our sympathies are with the affected people," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts of state and central governments in tackling the crises, stating, "State governments and the central government are working together with full strength on rescue operations, relief efforts, and rehabilitation work."

The death toll from the massive cloudburst that triggered a flash flood in the Chesoti area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, has risen to 45, with more than 100 people injured, officials said on Friday.

The catastrophic cloudburst struck the remote and rugged terrain of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, causing devastating flash floods. The disaster, occurring along the bustling Machail Mata Yatra route, swept through the village with ferocious force, leaving a trail of destruction.

In view of the weather conditions and the disaster, Kishtwar Police has set up control rooms and help desks across the district to assist citizens and pilgrims, particularly in remote areas. (ANI)

