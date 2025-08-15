India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, 15 August 2025, with patriotic fervour and grand celebrations across the nation. As part of the observance, today has been declared a Dry Day across most states and union territories. This means that the sale of alcohol is prohibited in liquor shops, bars, pubs, and restaurants serving alcoholic beverages. The decision is in line with government regulations that mark important national holidays, such as Independence Day, Republic Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, as alcohol-free days to maintain the sanctity and spirit of the occasion. 79th Indian Independence Day 2025 Images & 15 August Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Happy Independence Day Status, Greetings and Patriotic Quotes Online.

Is It Dry Day on Friday, 15 August, 2025?

Yes. 15 August 2025, marking India’s 79th Independence Day, is observed as a Dry Day nationwide, with the sale of alcohol prohibited in liquor shops, bars, pubs, and restaurants across most states.

The prohibition applies to both state-run and private liquor outlets, as well as hotel bars and clubs, with strict enforcement by local authorities. Those found violating the ban could face penalties, fines, or even suspension of licences. While the rule might affect regular patrons and businesses for the day, it is widely accepted as a respectful gesture towards the significance of India’s freedom and the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters.

Apart from the Dry Day restrictions, Independence Day is being marked with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, parades, and tributes to the armed forces across the country. Citizens are encouraged to participate in community events, watch the Prime Minister’s address from the Red Fort, and engage in activities that promote unity and patriotism. The dry day, while temporary, symbolises a collective pause from routine indulgences to focus on the values of freedom, peace, and national pride.

