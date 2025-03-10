Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has weighed in on two significant issues affecting the region: the controversial Gulmarg fashion show and the recent killings of three civilians in Kathua.

On the Gulmarg fashion show, which has sparked considerable backlash for its content, Choudhary reiterated that J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had already addressed the matter and initiated an inquiry.

"Omar (Abdullah) has already given his statement on this issue and he has initiated an inquiry into it. I don't think I need to say anything further..." Choudhary remarked, reinforcing the government's commitment to investigating the incident.

Turning to the tragic killings in Kathua, where three civilians were found dead, Choudhary expressed his regret over the incident.

"What happened in Kathua is wrong. 3 people were killed. Those people who are in charge of the Police, should answer why the crime rate is increasing," he said, highlighting concerns about the growing violence in the region and the accountability of law enforcement.

Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat raised the issue of the Kathua killings in the J&K Assembly, seeking an adjournment motion to discuss the serious situation further.

Speaking to media, Bhat Said, "I have brought in an adjournment motion over Kathua incident, in the J&K Assembly...we want to discuss that situation, matter is serious."

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ordered an inquiry into the controversial fashion show held in Gulmarg, which has sparked criticism for allegedly offending societal sentiments.

Abdullah condemned the event, emphasizing that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

"We have ordered an inquiry. A private party was organized, a 4-day event, a fashion show was organized and some things in the fashion show have hurt the sentiments of society. What I have seen there, it should not have been conducted anytime of the year or in Ramzan month," Omar Abdullah said.

Abdullah made it clear that the event was organized by private parties, without any government involvement or permission. "This was a private party and there was no government involvement, no permission was taken, and we will act tough if any law was broken," he stated. (ANI)

