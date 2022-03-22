Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): The JK Imam Association organized a seminar for youth development in Handwara town of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 20.

The seminar titled "Role of Society in Child Development" was attended by over 100 students, teachers, advocates and social activists from the area.

The aim of the seminar was to raise awareness on the importance of society in child development.

In his message, Chairman of Imam Association Hilal Ahmad Lone said, "Parents and society, on the whole, must become brand ambassadors to guide our children towards the right path".

Others who spoke on the occasion included Chairman Auqaf Committee Handwara Ghulam Rasool Banday, Grand Mufti of Handwara Nizamudin Nadvi, Advocate Ab Majeed Banday and Mufti Zahoor Ahmad.

Jammu and Kashmir has a large number of youth who have been showcasing their talent in various fields. It is imperative to make the Union Territory a better place for their growth so that they can contribute positively for the upliftment of the society. (ANI)

