Jammu, Jul 6 (PTI) National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta on Sunday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are confident that the BJP-led government will table a bill for restoration of statehood to the Union Territory in the upcoming parliamentary session.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to start on July 21 and continue till August 12.

Addressing the day-long party convention here, Gupta said the present dual power structure is not in the interest of the people of the UT and has only created "administrative confusion and chaos."

"This arrangement undermines democratic accountability and delays redressal of public issues," he said.

He said the people have confidence that the Modi government will bring the statehood bill for J&K in the upcoming Parliament session.

The NC leader assured that once statehood is restored, the Omar Abdullah-led J&K government will implement promises made in the party's manifesto.

"Our roadmap for equitable development, safeguarding the rights of the people, and ensuring democratic empowerment will be activated without delay," he said, reiterating party's stand on the full statehood issue.

Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma asked the party workers to intensify the ongoing movement for statehood.

"Any further delay by the centre to restore full statehood would be detrimental to democratic culture and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the region," he said while speaking to prominent Congress workers at Nowshera in Rajouri district.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of running a "proxy government" despite people not giving a mandate to them to rule.

