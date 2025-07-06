Rio de Janeiro, July 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he arrived at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders Summit on Sunday. During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.

PM Modi had arrived in Brazil earlier in the day on the fourth leg of his five-nation visit, after wrapping up a historic trip to Argentina on Saturday. This is Prime Minister's fourth visit to Brazil and he is scheduled to undertake a State Visit to Brasilia following the two-day Summit. Prime Minister Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. "As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet several world leaders," said PM Modi, earlier this week. PM Modi in Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Receives Spiritual Welcome in Rio de Janeiro With ‘Om Gan Ganpataye Namah’ Performance (Watch Video).

"I will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral State Visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President H.E. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South," he added. In the last BRICS Summit, held under Russia's chairship in Kazan in October 2024, PM Modi noted that the event was taking place at a time when the world is undergoing several uncertainties and challenges, including conflicts, adverse climatic impacts, and cyber threats, placing greater expectations upon BRICS.

The Summit holds a major significance for New Delhi as India will assume the BRICS Chairship next year. India last held the BRICS Chairship in 2021, which coincided with the 15th anniversary of the grouping. India also remains committed to strengthening the voice of the Global South and championing the cause of developing countries on the global stage, including forums like BRICS. The theme of the Rio Summit is Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance. PM Modi in Brazil: Indian Diaspora Member Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi With ‘Operation Sindoor’-Themed Cultural Performance (Watch Video).

PM Modi at Rio Museum to Attend BRICS Summit

#WATCH | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Museum of Modern Art, for the 17th BRICS Summit. PM meets Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as he arrives here. (Video Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/O1Zk8dxgqK — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. As the summit unfolds under Brazil's presidency, PM Modi’s presence marks a pivotal moment for India's growing global role. Key discussions will focus on world peace, global governance reforms, and… pic.twitter.com/rDcOlvxd7V — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 6, 2025

Sunday's first agenda item would be the reform of the Global Governance, where only the full members will participate. After wrapping up discussions on two more agenda items - peace and security, the strengthening of multilateralism, economic and financial affairs, and Artificial intelligence - the leaders will be participating in an official reception hosted by President Lula. On Monday, discussions will be held on the fourth item of the agenda - environment, COP30, and Global health.

