Jammu, Aug 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police has claimed to have rescued a woman and her two children, who were allegedly confined at a house in Punjab, officials said here Sunday.

The accused, Sammy, a resident of Samba district of Jammu province, was arrested during the swift operation, a spokesman said.

He said a complaint was received at Bakshi Nagar police station, alleging that Rakha Balgotra, a resident of New Plot area of Jammu, and her children were illegally detained by Sammy at Company Bagh Takki Mohalla in Pathankot area of Punjab.

A special police team was constituted, which rescued the woman and her two children from the custody of the accused with the assistance of Punjab police, the spokesman said.

