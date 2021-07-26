Srinagar, Jul 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 102 fresh coronavirus cases and one death, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 3,20,759 and 4,375 respectively, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 20 were from the Jammu division and 82 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar recorded the highest number of cases at 4, followed by 13 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,200 in the UT as 3,15,184 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Meanwhile, there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus).

