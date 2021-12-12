Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Sunday recorded 126 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infected people to 3,38,871, while four fresh deaths were also reported from the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 15 were from the Jammu division and 111 from the Kashmir division, they said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 52 cases, followed by 19 in Baramulla district.

There are 1,541 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,32,835, the officials said.

With the four fresh deaths reported in a 24-hour period, the death toll rose to 4,495.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

