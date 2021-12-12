Thane, December 12: In an incident of online fraud, a 24-year-old woman was duped for Rs 92,509 by cyber fraudsters impersonating an official from the State Bank of India (SBI) in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident took place on December 7 at around 12:30 pm. The fraudster reportedly sent a link to the victim. After clicking on the links, the money got debited from her credit card. A complaint was lodged in the matter. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Free Press Journal, the woman received a call from an unknown number on December 7. The female caller introduced herself as an executive from the SBI. To gain the trust of the 24-year-old woman, the fraudster then sent the aadhaar card of the victim and her bank manager’s name.

The accused then sent a link to the woman and asked her to click on the same. After the victim opened the link through an online method, the money got debited from the woman’s account, reported the media house. Upon realising that she was being cheated, the Thane woman approached the Naupada police. Online Fraud In Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 3.16 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext of High Returns on Investments.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

