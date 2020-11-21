Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 608 new COVID-19 cases, while two deaths took place in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally to 1,05,984 and the death toll to 1,624, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 311 are from Jammu division and 297 from Kashmir division, they said.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis on Karachi Sweets Row: ‘Believe in Akhand Bharat, One Day Karachi Will be Part of India’ (Watch Video).

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest 124 cases, followed by 115 in Jammu.

There are 5,720 active cases, while 98,640 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Also Read | China Rapidly Upgrades, Installs Radars Along LAC With India Amid Talks On Border Dispute.

Meanwhile, the union territory reported two COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours – one each from Jammu and Kashmir regions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)