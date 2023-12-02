Jamshedpur, Dec 2 (PTI) Six labourers of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, who were trapped in an under-construction tunnel of Uttarakhand and rescued after 17 days, were on Saturday felicitated by the local administration on returning home, an official said.

They were all airlifted from Uttarakhand to Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday night and brought to the collectorate office here in their home district, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Directs Officials To Be on High Alert To Face Cyclonic Storm.

The workers were felicitated on the direction of District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, who could not attend the function personally owing to the visit of Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Baharagora, about 90 km from here.

In his absence, Deputy Development Commissioner Manish Kumar and Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Piyush Sinha welcomed the workers after they returned safely.

Also Read | Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Ready and Waiting for Flight To Happen in 2025, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath.

The labourers were honoured with shawls by the officials.

The administration wished them a bright future and hailed them for their patience and courage to overcome such a difficult situation.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had directed the officials concerned to include the workers in the government's schemes such as 'Abua Awas Yojana', 'Pension Yojana', 'Ayushman card', 'Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan Yojana", etc.

The labourers expressed their gratitude to the chief minister for bringing them back home safely.

Forty-one workers were trapped after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand collapsed last month. All of them were rescued.

Fifteen of them were from Jharkhand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)