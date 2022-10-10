Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand cabinet on Monday gave its nod to a proposal to introduce a scheme for public transport service to help commuters in rural areas.

The special passenger vehicle service, 'Jharkhand Mukhya Mantri Gram Gadi Yojana' was green-lighted by the council of ministers. Commercial vehicles, ranging from 7-seater to 42-seater, will be allowed to run only on rural routes, which have already been defined, Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

“Under the scheme, permits will be given for five years and operators will be provided relief from road and registration taxes for five years," she said.

As part of financial assistance, a five per cent interest subsidy would also be provided for loans for purchasing vehicles under the rural transport programme.

"We are expecting that 500 applications would be received for the service, and the government has provisioned Rs 20 crore as interest subsidy," she said.

A state transport department official said senior citizens, students, woman pensioners, physically challenged persons and people, who participated in the Jharkhand movement, can avail of the service for free.

He said the government would soon decide on colour for these vehicles under the scheme so that rural people can easily identify them.

