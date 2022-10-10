New Delhi, Oct 10: A Muslim organisation on Monday demanded action against BJP's Delhi MP Parvesh Varma for a hate speech on Saturday where he asked to boycott a particular community economically and socially.

In his speech at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally called to show support to the family of a murdered youth, the MP, as per a video going viral, said in order to teach them (the community in question) a lesson, boycott them, do not give them work or purchase from their shops. 'Hate Speech' Event in Dilshad Garden: Delhi Police Claim Filing FIR Against Organisers, VHP Says 'Laughable'.

In a tweet, tagging the Prime Minister and sharing the video, Navaid Hamid of Majlis-e-Mushawarat asked if the BJP MP's call for "for economic & social genocide of Muslims is the official policy of your government?" Religious Conversion Event: Delhi Police Calls AAP Leader Rajendra Pal Gautam for Questioning.

Noting that the "atrocious call is bound to attract international scrutiny", he asked if any action was considered against Verma.

The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against the organisers of the rally.

