Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has sought three weeks time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said on Thursday.

The federal probe agency may issue him a fresh date soon.

The sources said the agency received a communication from the Chief Minister's Office in which Soren has sought at least three weeks time to depose before it.

He expressed his inability to appear before the agency on Thursday citing official commitments, they said.

Addressing JMM supporters near his residence, Soren said, "The ED has summoned me following a conspiracy. Come and arrest me if I have committed a crime instead of sending summonses for questioning."

"I am neither afraid nor worried. Rather I am emerging stronger. If people of Jharkhand wish, opponents will not find a place to hide," he said.

