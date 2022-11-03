Mumbai, November 3: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications from candidates for multiple group B ad C vacancies. These vacancies are for 'Combined Technical Services' and ‘Combined Graduate Level' services in the state. The application process for the same will begin on November 11.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply by visiting the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The OOSC recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments of the Staff Selection Commission. The syllabus and detailed notification regarding the OSSC recruitment for all posts is available on the official website.

Combined Graduate Level Exam for Group B, C Posts

There are multiple vacancies and these include Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 posts, Auditor in various directorates: 220 posts, Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts, Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 posts, Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 posts, and Inspector of Supplies: 110 posts among others.

Besides there are 20 posts for Junior Correctional Officer, 20 posts for Junior Employment Officer, 9 posts for Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer, 13 posts for Junior Assistant in various offices, directorates and 51 posts for Junior Clerk.

Combined Technical Services Exam for Group B Posts

There are 1,008 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 217 posts of Assistant Training Officer under the Combined Technical Services exam. As per the official notification, candidates should be between 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022, although there are relaxation for reserved categories.

