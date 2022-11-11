Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) The High Court of Jharkhand on Friday set aside criminal proceedings against Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a case of violation of the model code of conduct during the 2019 Assembly elections in the state.

Soren had challenged the case registered at the Argora police station three years ago.

The court of a judicial magistrate in Ranchi had earlier issued a summons to Soren and also ordered him to appear in person, which was also challenged before the court.

During the hearing of the petition, the court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi was informed that the case was filed by an executive magistrate whereas the law provides that only a complaint can be lodged in the matter.

Soren was charged with the violation of an order promulgated by a public servant, which can only be initiated by way of a complaint.

The court, after hearing all the parties in the case, was convinced that there was a technical flaw, and it quashed the criminal proceedings against Soren.

