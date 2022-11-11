Mumbai, November 11: On Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) released the provisional selected list of the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022. The Provisional Select List of candidates for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 is available on the Agnipath website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Candidates who are selected in the provisional list of Agniveervayu recruitment are required to provide original certificates to the concerned CO, ASC by November 16. If selected candidates fail to provide the original certificates, their candidacy will be withdrawn. HPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 53 Sub Divisional Engineer Posts, Apply Online at hpsc.gov.in.

Steps To Check Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2022:

Visit official website of Agnipath at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

On the homepage, click on "Provisional Select List - 11 Nov 2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 is available under CANDIDATE tab" link

Next, select the subject and list (PSL/not in PSL)

Your IAF Agniveer result will appear on screen

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

As per reports, the enrollment list will be tentatively published on the official website by November 25. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has stated the registration process for the recruitment of eligible male and female candidates in the Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 batch. "The online examination will be conducted in mid-January 2023," the IAF said. BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 111 Trainee and Project Engineer Posts, Apply Online at bel-india.in.

