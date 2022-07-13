Ranchi, July 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the Dhanbad deputy commissioner to produce the EVMs and other documents related to the 2019 assembly election in the Baghmara constituency.

The court gave the direction while hearing an election petition filed by Congress candidate Jaleshwar Mahto, challenging the membership of Baghmara's BJP legislator Dhullu Mahto.

Also Read | Noida: 14 Chinese Nationals Staying Illegally in India Detained, Says Police Officials.

Jaleshwar in his petition alleged that polling in several booths was rigged, which led to Dhullu's victory by a margin of 812 votes.

This will be evident from the documents and EVMs of such booths, the petitioner claimed before the court.

Also Read | Maharashtra Rains: Prohibitory Orders at Tourists Spots in Pune District as IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall.

The case will be heard again on July 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)