Ranchi, Jun 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday received state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on his arrival at Birsa Munda Airport by a special flight from Chennai post lung transplant due to COVID-19 complications.

Mahto, 55, came to Ranchi following treatment at Chennai for about eight months after battling coronavirus infection that damaged his lungs,official sources said here.

Mahto, who was airlifted from Ranchi to a Chennai hospital in October last year, underwent a lung transplant after the organ was damaged by the deadly virus.

Upon testing positive last September he was admitted to a Ranchi hospital where he was on a ventilator.

Mahto had undergone a bilateral lung transplant on November 10.

A Jharkhand government spokesperson said Mahto has recovered fully and was brought back under medical supervision.

Last year "in view of the deteriorating health condition, a team of specialist doctors of MGM, Chennai was called to Ranchi on the initiative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren....Mahato was sent to Chennai on October 19 by air ambulance under the supervision of doctors.

"At the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Center (MGM) in Chennai, a lung transplant was done on the minister," the spokesperson said.

Mahto is a JMM MLA from Dumri in Giridih district. PTI

