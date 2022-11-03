Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Workers of Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Thursday took out a rally here to protest against Enforcement Directorate's summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a case of alleged illegal mining.

Shouting slogans against the BJP and carrying party flags, hundreds of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) activists from across the state gathered at Morabadi ground.

The protesters - some of them armed with traditional bows and arrows - marched to the chief minister's residence

Soren, also the JMM executive president, who skipped the ED summons addressed them from atop a temporary stage set up there.

He informed them that he is going to Rapipur during the day to participate in a tribal event in Chhattisgarh.

Attacking the BJP, Soren claimed the ED's summons to him was a part of a conspiracy hatched by the saffron party to destabilise his democratically elected government.

He urged them to be ready to oppose any injustice meted out to tribals, Dalits and backward people by “feudal forces”.

JMM central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said that workers have gathered voluntarily to show their support to the chief minister who is being “harassed by the BJP by unleashing all forces”.

Bhattacharya claimed that the assembly was spontaneous as there was anger among JMM workers and they wanted to "stand as a rock behind their leader".

The ED had asked Soren to appear for questioning at its regional office here at 11 am but he did not go there in the alleged illegal mining case. The CM faces disqualification from the state assembly in the case.

Security arrangements have been beefed up at various places in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi including the offices of the BJP and the ED.

The ruling coalition also comprising the Congress and the RJD held a meeting at the CM's residence on Wednesday evening after the ED summoned Soren.

It was announced that the UPA will launch a state-wide protest against the "attempts to destabilise a democratically elected government".

