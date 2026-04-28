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News INDIA Telangana Shocker: Man Yells at Wife for Not Cooking Chicken Curry for Dinner, Wife Hacks Him to Death With Sickle in Kamareddy A 28-year-old scrap vendor was allegedly hacked to death by his wife in Kamareddy town on Saturday night after a domestic dispute escalated over the preparation of dinner. The victim, identified as Kodandam Shivaji, a resident of Gosangi Colony, was reportedly attacked with a sickle after he confronted his wife, Laxmi, for not cooking chicken curry.

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A 28-year-old scrap vendor was allegedly hacked to death by his wife in Kamareddy town on Saturday night after a domestic dispute escalated over the preparation of dinner. The victim, identified as Kodandam Shivaji, a resident of Gosangi Colony, was reportedly attacked with a sickle after he confronted his wife, Laxmi, for not cooking chicken curry.

The incident occurred around 9:00 PM when Shivaji began a quarrel with Laxmi regarding the evening meal. While relatives living nearby initially intervened and pacified the couple, the argument resumed shortly after they left. According to police reports, Shivaji continued to blame Laxmi for failing to prepare food according to his wishes, alongside other long-standing domestic grievances. Telangana Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Sickle Over Non-Veg Curry Dispute in Kamareddy.

As the altercation intensified, Laxmi allegedly picked up a sickle kept in the house and struck Shivaji on the neck. "He collapsed after the assault and sustained a head injury due to the fall. He died on the spot due to excessive bleeding," stated Kamareddy Inspector B Narahari. The couple, who had been married for six years and have two daughters, had moved into their current rented accommodation six months ago. Relatives informed authorities that the two frequently engaged in domestic disputes, which had required family intervention multiple times in the past. Jaisalmer Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Iron Rod in Rajasthan’s Luna Khurd Village Following Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

Following a complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, Suri, Kamareddy police registered a murder case against Laxmi under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Laxmi was arrested on Monday and is set to be produced before the court for judicial remand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).