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News INDIA Who Is Salim Dola? Dawood Ibrahim Aide and Drug Lord Deported to India From Turkey Salim Dola, an alleged drug trafficker and associate of Dawood Ibrahim, has been deported to India after his arrest in Turkey. Wanted for years, he is accused of running a cross-border narcotics network linked to D-Company. Authorities will now question him to uncover the scale of operations and connections across multiple states.

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Salim Dola, an alleged drug trafficker linked to fugitive crime figure Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to India on Tuesday after being deported from Turkey. The 59-year-old was apprehended in Istanbul following an international operation and landed at Delhi airport under custody of Indian authorities.

His arrest, carried out under an Interpol Red Notice, marks a significant development for narcotics enforcement agencies, which had been tracking him for years over alleged involvement in cross-border drug trafficking networks. Dawood Ibrahim’s Associate and Alleged Drug Kingpin Salim Dola Detained in Istanbul; Authorities To Seek His Extradition.

Salim Dola Deportation: Arrest In Turkey After Years On The Run

Dola was arrested on April 25 in Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district by Turkish police working with the country’s National Intelligence Organization. Authorities had conducted surveillance to locate him before taking him into custody.

After his arrest, he was processed for deportation and flown to India, where officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau took charge of him upon arrival. Investigators say his capture ends nearly a decade-long period during which he is believed to have operated from abroad. Was Dawood Ibrahim’s Original Picture Used in ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Actor Danish Iqbal Clarifies (Watch Video).

Originally from Mumbai’s Dongri area, Dola has been on the radar of law enforcement since the late 1990s. He was first arrested in 1998 after being caught with a large quantity of mandrax.

Officials allege that he later became part of the D-Company network and took on a key role in narcotics operations, particularly after the decline of earlier figures within the syndicate.

Over the years, he is believed to have coordinated drug trafficking activities across Maharashtra and Gujarat while operating from countries including the UAE and Turkey.

Investigators have linked Dola to a multi-state network involving the production and distribution of synthetic drugs such as mephedrone. Authorities say his network financed illegal laboratories, managed supply chains for precursor chemicals and directed associates on the ground.

Previous seizures connected to his alleged operations include significant quantities of drugs and cash, as well as cases involving high-value substances such as fentanyl. Law enforcement agencies also point to earlier crackdowns that led to the deportation of his relatives, which weakened the network prior to his arrest.

Dola is expected to face multiple charges under India’s narcotics laws, including provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which carries stringent penalties for large-scale trafficking.

Officials said he will be interrogated by central agencies before being handed over to police in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where several cases are registered against him.

What Happens Next

Authorities plan to use Dola’s custody to map the full extent of his network, identify remaining associates and track financial flows linked to alleged D-Company drug operations.

His arrest is seen by investigators as an opportunity to disrupt organised narcotics networks with international links and to strengthen ongoing enforcement efforts across states.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).