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Viral ENTERTAINMENT Armpit Sniffing: Japanese Underground Idol Hari Matsumoto Faces Massive Backlash Over Controversial Fan Perk; Internet Is ‘Disgusted’ Underground idol Hari Matsumoto has sparked significant controversy by offering fans the opportunity to sniff her armpits during meet-and-greet sessions in exchange for their dedicated financial support. While these unconventional perks have secured a niche group of loyal followers, the practice has drawn widespread condemnation from netizens. Read in

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Hari Matsumoto, an underground idol based in Wakayama, Japan, has sparked widespread debate after replacing traditional fan interactions with a highly unconventional offering. Matsumoto, who has built a social media following of over 400,000, recently began allowing fans to sniff her armpits during post-show meet-and-greet sessions. While the move has solidified the loyalty of a niche group of followers, it has drawn sharp criticism from the broader public and raised concerns regarding the ethics of the underground idol industry. Hong Kong Domestic Workers Day Off Trends Online As Viral Video Shows Labourers Living Out of Cardboard Boxes in Public Spaces.

Japanese Idol Armpit Sniffing Perks

In the competitive world of Japanese "underground" idols, performers who operate outside mainstream media in small live houses and shopping centres, direct fan engagement is the primary source of income. Matsumoto, known for her approachable and bubbly persona, has moved beyond standard handshakes and hugs to offer more intimate physical interactions.

Viral footage recently surfaced showing an older male fan raising his fists and sniffing the performer's armpits with her permission. Following the interaction, Matsumoto was seen holding the fan in her arms. According to reports, the "service" is part of a broader strategy to maintain a dedicated fan base. Some followers have reportedly pledged "lifetime loyalty contracts," promising to give Matsumoto their entire earnings and forgo personal relationships to support her career.

Viral Video Shows Hari Matsumoto Offering Armpit Sniffing Service to Older Male Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yukio Yoshida (@satchom)

Japanese Influencers' Armpit Sniffing Perk Faces Backlash from Netizens

The unconventional perk has polarised the internet, with many observers expressing discomfort. Critics on social media platforms have described the practice as "disgusting" and "degrading," with some arguing that the underground scene is beginning to blur the lines between idol culture and adult entertainment.

"I feel sad for Matsumoto," one commenter noted, suggesting that the industry forces performers to tolerate behaviour that would be unacceptable in any other profession. Another user wrote, "That guy looks old enough to be her dad. Like, it is okay to stan a group younger than you, but this behaviour is creepy."

Japanese Influencer Hari Matsumoto Slammed for Armpit Sniffing Service to Fans

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Analysts point out that because nearly 80% of Japanese idols operate in the underground sphere where salaries are low, many feel pressured to provide increasingly extreme "fan service" to stand out from thousands of competitors. While some fans defend the practice as a consensual and unique form of bonding, the controversy has reignited a larger conversation about the lack of regulation and the intense physical and emotional demands placed on young performers in Japan’s independent music scene.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).