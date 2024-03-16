Jamshedpur, Mar 15 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday said the names of party candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections will be announced in the next couple of days.

Soren emphasised the need for party workers to gear up and ensure victory for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the general election.

Also Read | Global Spirituality Mahotsav: India Is Mother of Spirituality and Democracy, Says President Droupadi Murmu (See Pics).

"We have discussed party's poll preparation with party leaders and workers at a meeting held here today," he said after the meeting.

While the final decision is pending, it is highly likely that JMM will field its candidate for the prestigious Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency and may even contest the Singhbhum (Reserved) seat, party sources said.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Won't Ally With Uddhav Thackeray, nor in Talks With Raj Thackeray, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)