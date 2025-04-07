New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court was informed on Monday that Najeeb Ahmed, the JNU student who went missing in 2016, was not treated at Safdarjung Hospital as documents pertaining to his visit were not found. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that while Ahmed was advised to get a medico-legal certificate (MLC) prepared, he left the hospital with his friend, Mohd. Quasim.

The submissions were made before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Jyoti Maheshwari by the investigation officer (IO), who provided clarifications sought by the court.

The IO further informed the court that the statement of Najeeb Ahmed's mother, Fatima Nafees, the hostel warden at JNU and a friend in Jamia, were recorded. It was also submitted that the statement of the auto driver was recorded by the Delhi Police and by the court.

The IO clarified that the statement of the doctor or medical attendant at Safdarjung Hospital was not taken, because no document pertaining to Najeeb Ahmed's visit to Safdarjung Hospital was there.

Furthermore, the hostel warden confirmed seeing Najeeb leaving JNU by auto. Najeeb Ahmed went missing from JNU in October 2016.

This case was transferred to the CBI. The agency filed a closure report in 2018. His mother, Fatima Nafees, had challenged the closure report.

The court has listed the matter for further clarification on May 9. (ANI)

