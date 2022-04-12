New Delhi, April 12: Various student groups on Tuesday protested outside Jamia Millia Islamia here against the violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University over serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami. The protesting students said "widespread anti-Muslim violence was witnessed during Ram Navami processions across the country".

The protest march started from Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI) History Lawn and culminated at Gate No 8 of the varsity. "The students lashed out against the state and central governments for their inaction on the incidents of violence across the country. They expressed their anger over rising lawlessness, hate crimes and attacks on the lives and livelihoods of minorities," said a statement.

The protest was jointly organised by the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), All India Students' Association (AISA), Campus Front of India, Fraternity Movement, and the All India Revolutionary Students Organisation (AIRSO). JNU Clash: Education Ministry Seeks Report from University, Students' Union Demands Judicial Probe.

Musaddiq Mubeen, president, SIO JMI said, "The attack on students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) goons is extremely appalling and highlights the daylight thuggery and mobocracy that is becoming the norm across the country. The bloodshed unleashed in the name of vegetarian puritanity unmasks the violence, malice and bloodlust entrenched in it. We condemn such cowardly attacks in JNU and across India."

He said the rising incidents of violence call into question the role of administration, police and courts. "The Muslim community across the country is under siege. We demand the government to protect Muslim lives and properties and take stringent action against Hindutva rioters," he said.

In a statement, the AISA unit of JMI said, "When the students arrived at Jamia campus Tuesday morning, the campus had been turned into a police colony as it usually does at the mention of any political gathering. Nevertheless, dozens of students gathered inside Gate No 8 against the complete inaction of Delhi Police in identifying and arresting the perpetrators of JNU violence."

At least, 20 students were injured after clashes broke out between two student groups on April 10 allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food at JNU's Kaveri Hostel mess.

