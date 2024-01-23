New Delhi, January 23: Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a protest was held inside the Jamia Millia Islamia against the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that information was received that on Monday evening some protest was held inside the campus by a group called the 'Fraternity Movement' which is led by Lubabib Bashir. Delhi: Students Raised ‘Babri’ Slogans, Showed Placards Inside Jamia Millia Islamia University Campus on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day; University Looking Into Matter, Says Police

He said that in wake of protests preventive deployment has been undertaken. “No protest was done outside the campus. Local police did not go inside the campus. The circulating videos are from inside the campus,” said the DCP. Police have been also deployed outside the campus to avoid any kind of untoward incident. A user with the handle "Fraternity Movement JMI" on X platform posted a video in which students can be seen chanting pro-Babri Masjid slogans. Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia University to Remain Closed for Half-Day on January 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

The video was captioned: "Boycott for Babri. Resistance is Remembrance. Fraternity Movement Jamia Millia Islamia orchestrated a university-wide strike, encouraging students to abstain from attending classes and reading rooms in solidarity with Babri Masjid."