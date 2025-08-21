New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that a joint committee comprising senior officials of the Central Water Commission (CWC), Haryana Government and Delhi Government will be constituted to make the Yamuna River clean and pure on the lines of Ganga river. This committee will not only focus on the cleaning of the Yamuna but also work towards resolving other related issues.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the media persons after attending a meeting on "Inter-State Coordination Related to Yamuna Water Rejuvenation" chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR. Patil, at Shramik Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi today.

Saini said that since the formation of the Delhi Government under the leadership of Rekha Gupta, developmental plans are being prepared at a rapid pace and their implementation is progressing continuously. He informed that work for cleaning the Yamuna River is being carried out on a war footing. The process of treating sewage water from drains through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) before releasing it into the river has been significantly accelerated, he said, according to a release.

The Chief Minister informed that under the ongoing campaign, 16,000 metric tonnes of garbage has already been removed from the Yamuna. He added that the river will be made clean and pure as per the target set in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that rejuvenation of the Yamuna is the top priority of both governments and assured that the public will soon witness a clean and rejuvenated Yamuna River.

The Chief Minister said that the BOD level of the drain falling into the Yamuna River from Palla village in Karnal district is 80, and necessary steps are being taken to further purify this water. He informed that there has been a significant improvement in the BOD level of Yamuna water at Okhla in Faridabad. To further enhance water quality, 44 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have already been established, through which about 620 MLD of water is being treated every day. In addition, 9 more STPs are being set up to clean another 510 MLD of water.

The Chief Minister said that issues related to the environment and water know no boundaries, and therefore both states will have to work together to make the Yamuna River completely clean and clear. He said that strict measures are being taken to ensure that polluted water is not discharged directly into the river, and necessary directions have already been issued to the officers in this regard. He further informed that the services of representatives and experts from both Delhi and Haryana will be utilized to monitor the Najafgarh Lake and drain. In addition, the BOD level of the polluted water being discharged from industries in Haryana will also be regularly checked.

Saini strongly condemned the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

