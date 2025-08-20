School Assembly News Headlines Today, 21 August 2025: School assemblies in the morning are the best time for students to catch up on top news stories. This helps students stay informed about what is happening in the city, state, country and across the world. Reading out the news headlines today is a significant practice that has been followed in schools for years now. Through the morning bulletins, students keep up with important national, international, sports, and education news updates that sharpen the young minds and create awareness among them. Below, check out the school assembly news headlines today, August 21, that include important headlines from national and international affairs, entertainment, sports and business to read out during the daily morning assembly.

National News For School Assembly

The National Highways Authority of India has launched an annual FASTag pass for INR 3,000, offering up to 200 highway trips per year. This prepaid pass aims to reduce congestion at toll booths and ease travel for frequent commuters.

for INR 3,000, offering up to 200 highway trips per year. This prepaid pass aims to reduce congestion at toll booths and ease travel for frequent commuters. During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Delhi, India and China agreed to resume trade, direct flights, cultural exchanges, and work on Himalayan border tensions.

The US has cancelled trade negotiations scheduled from August 25 to August 29 in New Delhi.

International News For School Assembly

The Israeli Defence Minister has approved the plan to take control of Gaza City amid the ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump has cancelled his August vacation to focus on the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts.

In a devastating incident in western Afghanistan, an overcrowded bus carrying deported individuals from Iran crashed, resulting in the deaths of at least 79 people, including 19 children.

Sports News For School Assembly

The revamped mixed doubles event at the 2025 US Open continues. Stars like Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are competing under fresh formats.

Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies has sparked discussion by endorsing the inclusion of male cheerleaders in the NFL.

The Asia Cup hockey tournament will begin with India facing China in its opening match.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The K-pop group Stray Kids is preparing to release their futuristic-themed album Karma on August 22, which will include multiple collectable editions.

The 2025 Edinburgh Festivals continue to shine with standout celebrity performances across theatre, music, and dance.

The pre-teaser video for 'The Bads of Bollywood', directed and written by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been released.

Business News For School Assembly

The Online Gaming Regulation Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to regulate online gaming in India, promote e-sports, and ban money-based games and betting.

Prime Minister Modi unveiled a USD 20 billion plan to reform the GST system, streamlining tax rates to just two slabs (5% and 40%), to stimulate private consumption.

Global markets tumbled following a tech-driven slide on Wall Street.

Headlines during school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).