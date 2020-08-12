Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda should conduct an enquiry against Telangana government for their "poor management of COVID-19" in the state, Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said on Tuesday.

"JP Nadda criticised Telangana government on August 10 for its poor management of COVID-19. The ruling government at the Centre is not able to do any enquiry against the Telangana government on this matter," Prabhakar said.

"The Central government has remained silent on the Telangana government's complete failure to control the coronavirus. The Union Health Minister (Dr Harsh Vardhan) did not even pay a visit to Telangana," he added.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP should conduct an enquiry against the Telangana government on this issue or else they should accept the friendship of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The Centre should also conduct a probe on Kaleswaram Project, Double bedroom scheme and Ayushman Bharat scheme, he added.

Earlier on August 10, Nadda had condemned the Telangana government for not managing coronavirus situation properly.

"I condemn the Telangana government's COVID-19 management. We all know that Telangana does not have a good COVID-19 testing facility. In fact, the state government kept its people deprived of benefits associated with the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme," he had said. (ANI)

