Kochi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the censor board what was wrong with the name 'Janaki' and directed it to submit in writing the decision of its revising committee regarding the Suresh Gopi-starrer movie -- 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' (JSK) -- on June 30.

The oral observation and direction by Justice N Nagaresh came on a plea by the film's production company Cosmos Entertainments against the delay in certification for the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

During the hearing of the plea, the court asked the lawyer for the CBFC what the issue was with the name 'Janaki' now, when there were no such problems in the past when there were movies with that name.

The court also asked the film's producers why they did not respond to the show cause notice issued by the Board in accordance with the decision of its revising committee.

It listed the matter for further hearing on June 30.

The CBFC revising committee, according to sources, had verbally directed the makers of JSK to change the name of the titular character, as Janaki is another name of Goddess Sita.

