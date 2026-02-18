Director H Vinoth has voiced his frustration over a perceived lack of industry and media support as the release of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, remains indefinitely stalled. The highly anticipated political actioner, which serves as Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, has been mired in a prolonged standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and various legal challenges. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Postponed Again; Vijay Film’s New Release Date Under Wraps (View Post).

‘Jana Nayagan’ Director H Vinoth Calls for Support

Speaking at a recent event for the film My Lord, Vinoth drew a sharp contrast between the reception of different cinematic works. He noted that while many films dealing with bold social issues receive a groundswell of support from journalists and the public, he feels increasingly isolated in his current battle.

"If I speak politics, nobody will come to save me," Vinoth remarked, subtly referencing the silence surrounding the censorship hurdles facing Jana Nayagan. His comments suggest a growing sense of vulnerability as the film’s team navigates sensitive political and regulatory waters alone.

‘Jana Nayagan’ Certification and Distribution Delay

Originally scheduled for a grand Pongal release on January 9, 2026, Jana Nayagan was halted when the CBFC referred it to a revising committee following complaints regarding its content. Despite the producers at KVN Productions initially seeking relief through the Madras High Court, they recently withdrew their legal petition to comply with the board’s standard review process.

The uncertainty has already impacted the film’s global footprint. York Cinemas, a major Canadian distributor, recently informed patrons that the film would not be released before April 30, 2026. This timeline suggests that the movie is unlikely to hit theatres until after the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, a delay that has left fans and stakeholders disappointed.

High Stakes for Vijay’s Swansong

The film carries significant weight as it is meant to be Vijay's "farewell" to the silver screen before he focuses on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). With a massive reported budget and a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, the financial and emotional stakes are exceptionally high.

Industry analysts estimate that the postponement has already resulted in significant revenue losses for theatre owners who had banked on a blockbuster opening early in the year. Kamal Haasan Censorship Joke: Actor Witty Reply During Gandhi Documentary Screening Amid Ongoing Row Over Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ (Watch Video).

‘Jana Nayagan’ Expected Release Date

As of mid-February, Jana Nayagan remains uncertified. While the production house has opted for the revising committee route to expedite the process, no official new release date has been confirmed. In the interim, the re-release of Vijay’s 2016 hit Theri has been scheduled for February 20 to fill the void for disappointed fans.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).