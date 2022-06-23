New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The junior officers, including those of the DASS cadre, posted in various Delhi government departments for over five years are likely to be reshuffled by the end of this month, officials said on Thursday.

At a recent meeting, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directed the heads of departments to prepare lists of the staff members posted in their respective departments for more than five years and transfer them.

More than half of the Delhi government's lower bureaucracy, numbering around 8,000 personnel, are likely to be covered under the exercise, the officials said.

The Delhi Government Employees' Welfare Association welcomed the move.

"We welcome the decision to transfer the officials who have been posted at the same department for 8-10 years despite getting promotions," senior vice-president of the association Gomti Mattu said.

The officials said according to Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, the employees posted on sensitive posts need to be rotated every year, while those serving on non-sensitive posts should be transferred after five years.

All the departments, including the services department, should carry out an immediate exercise to transfer such personnel who are working on non-sensitive posts for a long duration of over five-six years, according to an official document.

The extensive exercise will involve all officials, including those working in the personal sections of the heads of departments and secretaries for a long duration. It has been observed that some staff come back to the personal section after a break of a few months to nullify the tenure instructions, the document said.

"The heads of departments will provide lists of officials posted in non-sensitive posts for more than five-six years to the respective cadre controlling authorities so that an immediate exercise for the transfer of such personnel may be carried out by the end of this month," it said.

The city government has also asked the heads of departments to submit action-taken reports in the first week of July.

The officials expressed apprehension that mass transfers of junior-level officers from various departments in one go may affect the functioning of the departments as the newcomers will take time to get used to the details and specifics of their new postings.

The services department transferred 40 AGMUT-cadre IAS and DANICS officers last month, in a major reshuffle of the senior bureaucracy of the Delhi government, days after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena took charge.

