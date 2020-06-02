India News | Junior Technical Assistant Arrested for Taking Bribe

Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) A junior technical assistant was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Ravindra Kumar, posted at Pahadi Panchayat Samiti, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a man to clear the work done under the MGNREGA, ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meena said.

He said Kumar was arrested after he was caught taking the bribe.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Meena said.

