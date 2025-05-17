Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while addressing the Arunachal Pradesh Legislators Prashikshan Shivir Camp held in Guwahati, emphasized that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh and the entire North East are rapidly progressing on the path of development.

Scindia lauded the young, energetic, and determined legislators present at the event, calling them strong pillars of nation-building. The camp was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, State BJP President Kaling Moyong, BJP leader V. Muraleedharan,Assam Cabinet Minsiter Ashok Singhal and other senior leaders and public representatives according to a press release.

"This is not just a training camp--it is an ideological awakening," Scindia expressed his privilege at participating in the training camp of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and described it as a platform not just for learning but for ideological reflection rooted in innovation, service, and national interest, the release stated.

The Minister said that he considers it a great honour to be entrusted by PM Modi with the responsibility of serving all eight North Eastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh. He praised the innovative and nation-first mindset of the party's leadership - Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh.

Scindia shared that the global exposure he has received over the past 5-6 years has been unique and invaluable. He termed the three-day training camp as a source of renewed confidence, direction, and energy, the release added.

Referring to 'Operation Sindoor', the Minister remarked that it was not just a routine military action, but a firm resolve of 1.4 billion Indians against terrorism. "Those who tried to wipe away the sindoor of our sisters were wiped off the face of the earth," he said. Quoting PM Modi, he added, "Today, we have a strong and decisive government, and the message to our enemies is clear: a bullet will now be answered with a shell, and a stone with a boulder."

"In the past week alone, India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. This is truly Bharat's era," Scindia declared.

He added that India is not only rising economically but also spiritually--spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as its identity and strength.

Scindia highlighted the historical significance of the North East, saying it has long been a hub for trade with regions like Indonesia, Mesopotamia, and Europe.

"Thousands of years ago, India contributed nearly 25% of the world's GDP. Today, ware reclaiming that glory," he said.

The Union Minister noted that under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh is scripting a new story of progress. "Today, the state has over 4,285 km of highways, railway connectivity has reached Itanagar, and during my tenure as Civil Aviation Minister, 4 airports have become operational in the state, the release added.

He also emphasized that the eight North Eastern states are currently growing at a GDP rate of 12-13%, significantly higher than the national average.

At the training camp, Scindia also spoke about various government schemes aimed at empowering women, enhancing public access, and strengthening digital services. He reflected on the organization's grassroots strength and the learnings from the COVID era.

He announced that the Rising North East Investment Summit will be held on 23-24 May at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. "This summit is expected to attract investments worth Rs2.5-3 lakh crore for the North East, with Arunachal Pradesh alone projected to receive Rs80,000 crore to Rs1 lakh crore," he said.

In conclusion, Scindia said India is leading globally not just in economics but also in innovation, yoga, and spirituality. "Arunachal Pradesh is steadily progressing toward a developed India, with the BJP serving as the driving force behind this transformation." (ANI)

