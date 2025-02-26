Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 26 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday extended his support for K Sudhakaran to continue as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, dismissing the need for a leadership change.

"I believe there is no need for a change in the KPCC president post. K Sudhakaran should continue in the role," Tharoor said.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: Isha Maha Shivratri Festival Is a Maha Kumbh of Devotion, Says Amit Shah (See Pics).

He emphasised the party's recent successes under Sudhakaran's leadership, including in by-elections.

Tharoor said that party unity remains his priority and that a leadership change is unnecessary in that regard.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Concludes: Sacred Waters Settle, Echoes of Devotion, Leave Everlasting Imprints in History.

"My priority is party unity, and that doesn't require a leadership change. Everyone should stand together with the KPCC president," he said.

He said that a party meeting has been scheduled for Friday, for which he will be present.

On Sunday, amidst reports that all is not well between him and the Congress following backlash from within the party on his recent apparent praise for Kerala Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's industrial policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tharoor refused to comment further on the subject.

"No comments at all," said the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram as reporters accosted him at the New Delhi airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)