Tokyo, February 22: Punch, the seven-month-old Japanese macaque who has become a global internet sensation, was recently observed spending extended periods outside his main enclosure under the direct care of zoo staff. While the young primate has been undergoing a difficult "social training" process to integrate with his species' troop at the Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Gardens, zookeepers have revealed that these "human interaction" breaks are essential for his emotional stability.

The decision to allow Punch regular respite with his keepers comes as he continues to navigate the complex social hierarchy of the zoo's "Monkey Mountain." While recent viral videos of him being scolded or dragged by adult macaques caused public outcry, zoo officials maintain that he is safe and resilient. However, they acknowledge that as an infant abandoned by his mother at birth, Punch requires the "maternal" security that only his human surrogates can currently provide during this stressful developmental phase. Viral Video of Punch the Monkey: Latest Updates and Zoo Statement.

WATCH: Punch was taken out of his monkey enclosure to spend time with his caretakers — and he truly loved every moment. pic.twitter.com/ARqOOrorZW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 22, 2026

While Punch is rarely seen without his signature IKEA orangutan plushie, which he uses as a "shield" and comfort object, zookeepers have observed that his primary sense of safety still lies with human contact. Kosuke Shikano, one of Punch’s main keepers, explained that the macaque’s personality shifts visibly when he is removed from the enclosure for health checks or feeding.

"When he is with us, his tension drops immediately," Shikano noted. "He is an active and fearless monkey, but he is still a baby who missed out on the critical clinging stage with his mother. Spending time with the staff helps him build the confidence he needs to go back into the troop and try again." Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate Offer USD 2,50,000 To Buy the Macaque After Bullying Videos.

Hand-rearing a social primate like a Japanese macaque is a delicate balancing act. If a monkey becomes too habituated to humans, it may never successfully join its own kind. However, complete isolation can lead to severe developmental delays and anxiety.

Despite the highly publicized "bullying" incidents, the zoo reported a major milestone this week. An adult female macaque named Onsing was seen grooming and hugging Punch, a significant sign of social acceptance. This breakthrough suggests that the zookeepers' strategy of providing emotional support while maintaining troop exposure is working.

"We want people to understand that being 'scolded' is how monkeys learn the rules," the zoo stated in a recent social media update. "Punch is showing remarkable mental strength. He may run to his toy or his keepers when he is scared, but he always goes back to the troop with his head held high."

Punch’s journey began in July 2025 when his mother, likely due to the extreme summer heat or first-time motherly exhaustion, refused to care for him. Since then, the hashtag #HangInTherePunch has trended across Asia and Europe. The zoo has experienced "unprecedented crowds" in February 2026, with visitors traveling from across Japan just to see the small monkey who has become a symbol of resilience.

