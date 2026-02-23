Most parts of India are expected to witness largely stable weather conditions on Sunday, with rising daytime temperatures in several metros. In Mumbai, clear skies are likely with warm and humid conditions through the day. Delhi may see sunny weather with mild morning chill but warmer afternoons. Chennai is expected to remain hot and humid, while Bengaluru could experience pleasant weather with moderate daytime temperatures. Hyderabad is likely to see dry conditions and clear skies. Kolkata will remain mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures climbing steadily this week. In contrast, Shimla may witness cool weather, especially during early morning and late evening hours. No major rainfall alerts have been issued for these cities today. However, isolated light showers cannot be ruled out in select regions later in the week. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid peak afternoon heat where temperatures are rising steadily. Weather Forecast Today, February 22: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

