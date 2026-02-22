Kabul, February 22: Pakistani Air Force targeted a religious seminary in an attack on Bermal district in Afghanistan's Paktika province, Tolo News reporteted citing sources. The Pakistani jets also conducted multiple airstrikes at the Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, Tolo News reported.

Pakistan has conducted multiple strikes in Bermal and Argun in Paktika, as well as in Khogyani, Bahsod, and Ghani Khel districts in Nangarhar, since Saturday, Tolo News reported. Pakistani media sources also confirmed Islamabad's airstrikes; they reported that the strikes were focused on the alleged terrorist camps along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Taliban Warns Pakistan Again, Says Afghan Forces ‘Fully Prepared’ to Respond to Any Hostile Action.

PAF Strikes Religious Seminary in Afghanistan

🚨 BREAKING: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted strikes targeting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Afghanistan’s Ghani Khelo and Garda Samia (Behsud) districts. Reports indicate a significant number of casualties, though these claims remain unverified and should be… pic.twitter.com/D5dAaMQLmT — The Middle East (@A_M_R_M1) February 21, 2026

Geo News, citing Pakistan's Ministry of Information, reported that the strikes targeted seven camps and hideouts of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), its affiliates and Daesh Khorasan Province (DKP), claiming the action was conducted "with precision and accuracy" in response to recent suicide attacks in Islamabad, Bajaur and Bannu during Ramzan.

The ministry alleged that the suicide bombings were carried out at the direction of Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers, adding that responsibility was claimed by elements linked to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh, Geo News reported. Pakistan-Afghanistan Tension: Kabul Tells Businesses to Stop Import of ‘Inferior’ Medicine From Pak, Urges Alternate Routes for Trade.

Despite Islamabad's claims that it repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups, Pakistan itself has long faced international scrutiny for providing safe havens and logistical support to various terror outfits operating across the region.

In its statement, Pakistan said it expects the interim Afghan government to fulfil its obligations and prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan. It also called on the international community to press Afghan authorities to honour commitments under the Doha Agreement

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan reserves the right to target Afghanistan to protect the lives of its citizens amid a spike in cross-border tensions following a deadly attack in Bajaur, as per Dawn. "Pakistan very legitimately demands that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism inside Pakistan. So, as long as this demand is not met, whilst exercising patience, all options would obviously remain on the table," Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly media briefing, as quoted by Dawn.

